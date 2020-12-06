The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 459 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESE. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $331,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESE opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

