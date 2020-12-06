The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,650 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

