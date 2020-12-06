The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 600 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE:NSA opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.