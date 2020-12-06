The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 773 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $54,728.28. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $60,765.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.