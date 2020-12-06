The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 954 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

