The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDE opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.91. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

