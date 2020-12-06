The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,857,000 after buying an additional 560,336 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,564,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 77,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000.

KOD opened at $124.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 74,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,121.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $964,590.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,910,770.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 433,957 shares of company stock valued at $20,990,776 and sold 43,050 shares valued at $3,802,272.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

