The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.84

Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 2991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.