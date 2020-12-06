The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s (ULVR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,799.09 ($62.70).

Get The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) alerts:

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,326 ($56.52) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,615.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,544.06. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £113.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of GBX 37.46 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

About The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.