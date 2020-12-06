The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s (ULVR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,799.09 ($62.70).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,326 ($56.52) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,615.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,544.06. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £113.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of GBX 37.46 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

About The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Analyst Recommendations for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.