The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

