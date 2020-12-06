Thor Industries (THO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thor Industries stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

