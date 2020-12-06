Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $1.65 on Friday. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Top Ships as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

