Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) (LON:TXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.00

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) (LON:TXP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 126.13 ($1.65), with a volume of 589098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.60).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £263.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

