Traders Purchase Large Volume of Snowflake Call Options (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 87,619 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,206 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.55.

Shares of SNOW opened at $387.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.08. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

