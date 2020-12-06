Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Trainline in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trainline in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIY opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

