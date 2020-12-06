TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) alerts:

Shares of RNW opened at C$17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.81. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.82 and a 1-year high of C$18.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.