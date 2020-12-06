Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TREVF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.20 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.15 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trevali Mining to $0.10 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.15.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

