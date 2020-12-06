TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. TRI Pointe Group reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Zelman & Associates lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of TPH opened at $17.21 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

