Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.89

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 4306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $597,940. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.