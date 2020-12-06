Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.51

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Several brokerages have commented on GTS. ValuEngine lowered Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $576.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $942.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Triple-S Management by 962.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Triple-S Management by 143.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triple-S Management by 311.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Triple-S Management by 385.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

