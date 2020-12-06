Truist Securiti Comments on Root, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Root in a report released on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.76). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Root’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84).

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROOT. Barclays initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Root stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Root has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

