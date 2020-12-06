Truist Upgrades Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Buy

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VNOM. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,918,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 189,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 530,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

