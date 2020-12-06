U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USB. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

NYSE USB opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,473,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,664,000 after acquiring an additional 47,742 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 167,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 128,551 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 112,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

