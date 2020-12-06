UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SSLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SSLLF opened at $144.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.80. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $146.10.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

