UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Truist

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $372.80.

Shares of UNH opened at $349.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,406.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,402 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after buying an additional 75,998 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,679,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

