Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.33

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 72326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 824,207 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 566,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Uniti Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,118,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,349 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

