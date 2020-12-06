Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -122.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,103.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,591 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $127,947.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.