USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) & CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Head to Head Survey

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.8% of USA Equities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USA Equities and CDK Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Equities N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A CDK Global $1.96 billion 3.11 $207.50 million $3.05 16.45

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than USA Equities.

Volatility and Risk

USA Equities has a beta of -1.91, indicating that its stock price is 291% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares USA Equities and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Equities N/A N/A -2,901.65% CDK Global 9.25% -62.84% 12.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for USA Equities and CDK Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Equities 0 0 0 0 N/A CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

CDK Global has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.59%. Given CDK Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than USA Equities.

Summary

CDK Global beats USA Equities on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Equities

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. The company intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company was formerly known as American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to USA Equities Corp. in May 2015. USA Equities Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

