Valley National Bancorp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

VLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.72.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 527,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

