ValuEngine Downgrades Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $427.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

