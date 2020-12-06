ValuEngine Lowers Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.74. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.22.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

