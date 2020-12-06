ValuEngine Upgrades Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OVID has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.84.

OVID opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $170.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

