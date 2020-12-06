ValuEngine Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $487.12.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO opened at $474.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.