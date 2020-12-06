Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VNDA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $730.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 223.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 67,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

