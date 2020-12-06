Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,278,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.96% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $89,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $13.35 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

