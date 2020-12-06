Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $341.25

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $341.25 and last traded at $341.20, with a volume of 1512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $109,940,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 291.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 125,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

