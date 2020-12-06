Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

VAPO opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of -1.47. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $61,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,790.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 20,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $599,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,689 shares of company stock worth $768,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vapotherm by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 204.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

