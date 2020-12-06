Vaxcyte, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCVX) Lock-Up Period To End on December 9th

Vaxcyte’s (NASDAQ:PCVX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 9th. Vaxcyte had issued 15,625,000 shares in its IPO on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 80,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $4,203,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 266,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,520,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,295 shares of company stock worth $28,969,579 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

