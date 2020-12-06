Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

VECO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $876.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

