Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 41.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of IIPR opened at $152.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.39. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.96.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

