Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 19,717 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Andersons worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Andersons by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Andersons by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Andersons by 86.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Andersons by 17.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $792.13 million, a PE ratio of -343.14 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

