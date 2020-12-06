Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,826 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,802 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,292,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,560,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 15,445.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 151,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 150,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,356,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $3,032,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,717.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,431,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,181.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,301 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,330. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

Redfin stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

