Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $4,719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 91.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

IGMS opened at $62.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of -1.62. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $89.81.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $38,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,262.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 47,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,351,409.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,254 shares of company stock worth $340,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGMS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

