Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $277.63 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,536 shares of company stock valued at $88,605,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

