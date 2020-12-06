Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 121.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $178,000.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.15. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

