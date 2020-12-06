Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Homology Medicines worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 18.7% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $9.79 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $443.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

