Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,059 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

NYSE:ACI opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $48.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.47%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

