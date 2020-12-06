Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 97.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

FLO stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.45. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

