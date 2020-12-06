Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 215.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,736.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.