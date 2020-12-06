Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of QCR worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the second quarter worth $184,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in QCR by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in QCR by 10.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in QCR by 14.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson bought 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,604.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $589.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.12. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

